There’s new signage on the roads leading into Prior Lake, officially designating the city a “Snowmobile Friendly Community.”
The American Council of Snowmobile Association’s Snowmobile Friendly Community Program recognizes communities and businesses that cater to the needs of snowmobilers. The designation improves snowmobile safety within the community and snowmobile tourism to the area.
Prior Lake is one of just three cities in the state to receive the designation so far, said Terry Hutchinson, Trail Coordinator for the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association.
The recognition will enhance snowmobiling in the area while providing education and trail safety for riders, he said.
The process has been a long one for the local association, which first submitted an application for the designation in 2018 and in November the “Snowmobile Friendly Community” signs finally went up.
“I'm really proud of what I've been putting into the trails for approximately 45 years, since the 70s,” Hutchinson said. "I’m really proud of the fact that the city’s willing to recognize the local volunteer group that goes out and maintains and does all the work for everybody else to use the trails. I think it's something to be quite proud of to have a city step up and want to be part of the volunteer organization.”
According to the American Council of Snowmobile Associations, snowmobiling generates $22 billion in annual spending across the U.S. There’s over 22,000 miles of snowmobile trails throughout Minnesota, 250 miles in Scott County and roughly 70 miles in Prior Lake. Along with the other three local snowmobile associations, the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association maintains the trails within Scott County.
For volunteers within the association, this means grooming the trails twice a week, going door-to-door to get permission from landowners to mark their property as trails and putting up 7,000 signs throughout Scott and Carver County in the last few weeks to prepare for the season, which officially started Dec. 1.
And there’s no shortage of snowmobilers itching to hit the trials once the snow sticks. There’s 250 members, or roughly 128 families, in the Prior Lake Snowmobile Association, Hutchinson said.
Members receive up to date information on trails, safety, volunteer events, club rides and social events, though COVID put a stop to some of their usual get togethers and ride alongs.
“Snowmobiling should always be with someone else. You should never ride alone,” Hutchinson said.
This is the most important rule among the sport for the safety of riders, but it’s also helped create camaraderie among riders. Members often meet up for 100-mile rides together and plan weekend getaways to check out new trails.
While the pandemic has made large events and long rides more difficult, snowmobiling provides an outdoor recreation opportunity people can safely partake in.
“As far as trail riding, we're finding there's much more interest than there has been because it's a safe place to go put your helmet on and your mask on and you're safe as can be out there in the wilderness,” Hutchinson said.
There will be a lot more snowmobilers riding the local trails this year, he said.
“The dealerships are out of snowmobiles, there's that much activity. New snowmobiles are almost impossible to find right now and it hasn't even snowed yet,” he added.
Hall-of-Famer
Hutchinson, a Prior Lake resident, was inducted into the International Snowmobile Hall of Fame in September for his hard work and dedication to the sport.
In his over 45 years of involvement, Hutchinson has served as trail coordinator; association president; director, vice president and president with the Minnesota United Snowmobilers Association and more.
Hutchinson helped to implement a state-wide corridor trail system and helped pass legislation to improve the quality of the sport. His induction is “something to be proud of,” he said.
But his greatest accomplishment in his nearly 50 years is helping to keep the sport alive, Hutchinson added.
“We work really hard to keep snowmobiling active and a sport that everybody enjoys,” he said.
Hutchinson and volunteers provide safety training to between 17,000 and 20,000 young snowmobilers within the state each year.
Individuals of any age can find information on getting involved in the sport at www.dnr.state.mn.us/snowmobiling. Hutchinson said he is lucky to have a passionate group of volunteers and to live in a Snowmobile Friendly Community.