On Saturday mornings throughout the spring and summer months, Prior Lake residents and surrounding community members gathered on Main Street to browse booths stocked with fresh, colorful produce and local handmade goods.
Due to the oncoming colder weather, the Prior Lake Farmers Market has transitioned indoors for the next several months.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on designated Saturdays throughout the winter, the farmers market will take place inside the Southlake Village Mall near Lunds & Byerlys and Snap Fitness.
While just two of the indoor market events have taken place so far this season, this isn’t the first time the market has set up shop indoors, said farmers market owner Karla Haugen.
“We haven't done it in a couple years, but this year with so many activities and events being closed and then just my feeling that we really needed to help support local business I decided to do the winter market this year,” Haugen said.
Twenty plus vendors will fill the market space with local and unique goods.
While Minnesota’s climate doesn’t allow for an abundance of fresh produce to be available at the market throughout the winter, shoppers will still be able to pick up goods like salsas, jams, fresh bread, organic coffee, baked goods, microgreens, artisanal mushrooms, jewelry and more.
Attendees can join a yoga class within the mall from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and then shop the market with a cocktail or food from T.J. Hooligan’s who will be serving their entire menu in the mall area. Every indoor market will also feature live music from Greenwood Tree.
“I feel strongly about businesses working together. Obviously with the farmers market in the summer that's something that I really try to foster in the community is people buying local and supporting local businesses so we’re just trying to take that on through the winter months now too,” Haugen said.
For the health and safety of market visitors, there are COVID-19 precautions in place. Shoppers will be asked to enter the market through the front door and exit through the side door. Hand washing stations and masks will be available and shoppers can place orders and pick up their goods curbside.
Haugen encouraged community members to check out the market and see all there is to offer and to shop local when possible, especially amid the pandemic which has presented more challenges for small businesses.
The market also provides an opportunity for community members to connect with one another in a socially distanced and fun atmosphere, she said.
“I ran the farmers market outside all summer and I think with all of the stuff going on in the world right now the one thing we don't want to lose is that sense of community, human beings gathering together, that's such an important thing,” Haugen said. “I had so many people say to me this summer thank you so much for having the farmers market because I am able to get out and see other people and think that's such an important thing right now.”
The Prior Lake Winter Farmers Market will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 7, Nov. 21, Dec. 5, Dec. 19, Feb. 13, March 6 and April 3.
For more information on the market visit priorlakefarmersmarket.com or Prior Lake Farmers Market on Facebook.