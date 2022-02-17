Starting next year, the Prior Lake Fire Department will go from being a department staffed by volunteers to a full-time staffed department. The fire department is currently in the transition process that will bring on 12 full-time firefighters.
According to City Manager Jason Wedel, there are a few factors fueling the need to transition to a full-time staff including staffing shortages, slow response times and growing communities.
Wedel said looking back, the city has been discussing transitioning into a full-time fire department after reviewing the city’s current model regarding fire emergency response.
“Up until last year, the actual only full-time employee the city had was the fire chief (Rick Steinhaus),” said Wedel. “Last year we added the full-time position of the assistant fire chief (Jim Ruzicka). So, now we have two full-time city employees. Everybody else in the fire department is paid-on-call. They all have other full-time jobs and that has been the model we’ve used for many years.”
In addition to servicing Prior Lake, the PLFD also provides contract services for Credit River and Spring Lake Township.
Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus said there are 38 paid-on-call firefighters on the roster at PLFD. The paid-on-call firefighters earn an hourly wage of $14.10 plus a pension, according to city documents.
The hiring process for full-time firefighters will begin this fall. Once hired, starting pay for full-time firefighters will be over $70,000 a year, according to Steinhaus.
FULL-TIME NEEDWedel said one of the main reasons a full-time fire department is needed is because of staffing and growing communities, among many other reasons. With populations growing in the community and surrounding areas, calls are increasing — leading to slower response times.
The current model also invites staffing challenges, Wedel said.
“It’s getting harder and harder to find people that want to be paid-on-call firefighters. There’s time commitment and there’s training in the evenings,” said Wedel. “They also have to come in whether it’s in the middle of the night or the weekends. We have a community with a lot of young families and parents with young kids, and there aren’t that many people that want to devote that much of their free time to be paid-on-call firefighters.”
In 2020, the population for Prior Lake totaled 27,617. In Credit River, the population was 5,493 and 3,464 in Spring Lake Township — bringing the combined coverage total to 36,574.
“That’s pretty substantial in combination with the fact that when you look at the land area, it’s almost 74 square miles that we need to cover,” Wedel said. “That’s way more than most fire departments cover.”
According to city documents, the National Fire Protection Association standard for arrival on scene with a staffed crew for a career department standard is 6 minutes. The paid-on-call department standard is 10 minutes. The PLFD average response time is 8 minutes and 57 seconds.
Steinhaus said staffing shortages play a large role in driving slow response times. A smaller staff leads to inconsistent response which means the fire department is never sure how many firefighters will respond to a call.
“We’re having a lot of difficulty with our response times. They’re low or high depending how you look at it,” said Steinhaus. “We’re not meeting some of our NFPA requirements for paid-on-call fire department standards.”
Steinhaus also said retention and recruitment are also factors in why the PLFD needs to transition to full-time.
“One of the biggest reasons for a full-time fire department is recruitment and retention,” said Steinhaus. “Paid-on-call firefighters are very low, so, we’re losing more people to retirement than we can bring in.”
THE PROPOSALWedel said the proposal to transition to a full-time fire department includes the addition of 12 full-time firefighters, three of which will serve as captain and nine will serve as firefighters.
There will be three shifts for 24/7 coverage consisting of one captain and three firefighters per shift.
“We certainly do have some internal candidates that are currently paid-on-call firefighters that would be very interested in becoming full-time when the opportunity presents itself,” said Wedel. “I do anticipate we will have a number of our existing paid-on-call folks applying for those positions.”
Wedel added that the city still plans to utilize paid-on-call firefighters after 12 firefighters are hired full-time.
“We’ll still have some need for paid-on-call when maybe there’s a bigger fire where you need multiple trucks on the scene and you need additional support,” said Wedel. “Or if you got some of the full-time firefighters either out on sick leave or on vacation, there will still be a need for our on-call employees to cover that void. The paid-on-call firefighters will still stay on, they just won’t respond as much as they have in the past.”
FUNDINGOn Jan. 18, the Prior Lake City Council adopted a resolution authorizing city staff to apply for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant, which would provide funding assistance needed for the PLFD to hire 12 full-time firefighters and make the transition to a full-time department.
The FEMA Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) grant program is designed to assist municipalities financially. This funding, in combination with the partnership and financial agreements between Prior Lake, Credit River and Spring Lake Township, would allow the PLFD to transition to a fully staffed, full-time department in the year 2023.
According to FEMA, the SAFER grant was created to provide funding directly to fire departments and volunteer firefighter interest organizations to help them increase or maintain the number of trained, “front line” firefighters available in their communities.
The goal of SAFER is to enhance the local fire departments’ abilities to comply with staffing, response and operational standards established by the NFPA.
Wedel explained that the SAFER grant would fully fund the cost of hiring the 12 full-time firefighters.
“What we’re applying for with FEMA is the SAFER grant, and what that would do is fully fund 100% of the cost of adding these 12 full-time firefighters for the next three years for 2023-2025,” said Wedel. “We’re estimating that the cost to add the firefighters when you talk about salaries, health insurance and benefits — all those other things it takes to get those folks on board — cost roughly $1.3 million a year. So, this grant if we get it, would cover that $1.3 million a year for the first three years.”
In addition, Wedel said the 2022 city budget allocates $600,000 to remodel Fire Station No. 1, which is where the 12 full-time firefighters will be housed.
“Right now our fire station doesn’t include dormitories. So, there’s no place for anyone to stay overnight,” added Wedel.
Despite several shortfalls, Steinhaus said the PLFD is still doing a great job with limited resources. With a full-time working fire department, he said he is excited for the future of the PLFD.
“We still respond to everything we’re called to do. We still do training and do a very good job with limited resources,” he said. “We just want to expand that to provide better service. Having a full-time staff will really help with that.”