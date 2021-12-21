Prior Lake recently gathered community input and is in the early stages of developing a master plan for the future of Lakefront Park and its amenities. The park has not had any major improvements since the mid-1990s.
The park’s location sits between Prior Lake’s downtown business district and the shores of Lower Prior Lake. The park is 126 acres and provides lakefront access.
Kelsey Coy, recreation supervisor, said community input and feedback closed Dec. 1 and 1,104 survey responses were received.
Public engagement included seeking feedback at events such as Chalk Fest, which was held Sept. 1, and the Prior Lake Farmer’s Market, which was held on Sept. 25. The city received many comments from youth, showing interest in a splash pad and better access to the beach at the Chalk Fest event. Meanwhile, several residents expressed interest in amenities added to Waltz’s Beach at the Farmer’s Market.
According to the city, the planning process will last approximately eight months and will include a concept for future investments and a list of priority projects for the next 5 to 10 years.
The advisory committee met Dec. 16 to review the survey responses and provide guidance on concept plan development. The city council will also review concept plans in January and February 2022, and then the concept plans will be published online for community review and comment, according to city officials.
Past planning from 2019 included recommendations for a new playground with an inclusive design, memorial climbing boulder, improved skate park and tennis courts, an additional parking lot, separate permanent restrooms and consideration of refrigerated ice rink with covered seating and potentially a pleasure skating loop.
Some previous improvements and developments were made with grant funding, according to the city.
For more information visit the project page at PriorLakeMN.gov/Lakefront.