Two young Prior Lake girls are helping families in need keep their feet warm during the winter months after collecting more than 200 packages of socks and donating them to the CAP Agency earlier this month.
Kensington and Lily Reierson, ages 7 and 4 respectively, started the project with the help of their family last season.
"This is a family project that we started together to teach our kids, Kensington and Lily, about community service and giving back to the community," said Brandy Sue Reierson, Kensington and Lily's mother.
Brandy Sue said they first started by collecting shelf stable foods and socks which they also donated to the CAP Agency.
"The girls would run outside every day to check the bins under the tree they decorated in candy canes to see if anyone had come by. The girls each packed a bag of our own goods to add to the donations," said Brandy Sue. "We advertised their collecting efforts to our friends and family, on the Nextdoor app and a few local Facebook sites. We were able to bring a very large collection of donations to CAP."
During their second year, the Reierson girls decided to focus on socks.
There are two main reasons socks are among the most valuable piece of clothing to people without permanent housing. For one, feet work overtime when there’s no cozy home (and laundry room) to return to each night. The other reason is that socks and underwear aren’t often donated or, when they are, the goods can’t be sanitized and put to use.
According to Green Drop Charitable Donations, socks are the least-donated clothing items and yet the most in-demand for locals in need.
"Kensington said she wanted to collect 30 packages and Lily said she wanted to collect 100 packages. They each donated some of their own as well," said Brandy Sue. "We again let our family, friends and local communities know about their efforts and again received a great response. We had the sweetest soul in the community stop by as Mrs. Claus and tell our girls how proud she was of them for giving back to others in need. It was so sweet. Every day we counted packages."
Brandy Sue said her daughters ended up collecting 204 packages of socks in total equaling to 73 pounds and dropped them off to the CAP Agency.
"Next year we will probably count pairs to make it make more sense," said Brandy Sue. "It’s been a great service project for our family that we will continue in the future."