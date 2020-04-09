Networks of volunteers providing homemade face masks throughout the Twin Cities have sprung up in Prior Lake.
The al-Mahmood Foundation, a Prior Lake mosque and school with members around the metropolitan area, donated 200 masks to city police and firefighters on Wednesday shortly after assembling 1,500 for Allina Health, and members are planning to give thousands more in the coming days.
A smaller group coordinated by a retired quilter is also at work, making masks for nursing homes and other care providers and looking for more volunteers handy with a sewing machine.
“We don’t like sitting idle, and now that we are all in the houses and everybody’s in their own stations, we wanted an opportunity,” said Muhammad Faraz, the imam leading the foundation. “Opportunity came.”
Masks have been in high demand in health care and other settings for weeks to help keep workers from catching or spreading the new coronavirus; homemade fabric masks aren’t as effective as surgical-grade coverings but are better than nothing and can help stretch the thin supply of other masks, health officials have said.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this month also began recommending that people wear masks in public places to help slow the virus’s spread, which can happen through coughs and speaking even from people who don’t know they have an infection.
“We’re very grateful,” Prior Lake Police Chief Steve Frazer said.
Police typically use higher-grade masks even in normal times for situations involving people who might have an infectious disease, he said, and that practice continues. Now officers can use the fabric masks in other situations and preserve their supply.
“With the worldwide demand, there’s no replacing what you use,” Frazer said.
The volunteer groups’ work has required the complex organization of mask designs, materials, washing, pickups and deliveries, and dozens of scattered households, their coordinators said.
Saima Shafiq, a bank software manager, said oversees al-Mahmood’s efforts with an array of spreadsheets including dozens of families and with lots of calls during lunch and after work.
The families have used up every scrap of fabric and traveled an hour or two to small fabric shops for more, Faraz said, spending more hours cutting elastic bands to the right width when the smaller bands ran out.
Sandi Schultz, the quilter, spends hours a day on the phone, Next Door or other social media to find and talk with her group of a dozen or so volunteers in and around Prior Lake, providing materials with her own money, accepting masks in a bin outside her door and delivering them.
So far a few hundred masks have gone to a trauma rescue service, a nursing home, St. Francis Regional Medical Center and elsewhere.
“Some of the ladies that are helping me with this, I haven’t even met them,” Schultz said. “It’s going to take a village to do this.”
Both groups plan to keep going and perhaps expand, such as with mask stations around the area for the elderly or others in need. Al-Mahmood is giving 100 masks to Masjid An-Nur, another mosque providing meal delivery and a food shelf in Minneapolis.
“It has been amazing,” Shafiq said, adding many of her sewing volunteers, mainly women, have surprised even themselves with their ability to help such an operation. “I am inspired to see how professionally they did this work. They showed their craftsmanship, they showed their willingness.”
Schultz said she needs more volunteers to meet her group’s requests; anyone interested can reach her at ezlivin2009@live.com or send money donations for the work to Sandra Schultz at P.O. Box 907 in Prior Lake, ZIP code 55372.
“Every single individual in this community and their communities that sit down in front of a sewing machine and make a mask is, in my eyes, a little bit of a hero,” she said. “And every single one of them impacts and helps to provide some safety to the people that serve them.”