Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools officials say they are investigating a "serious and disturbing racist video" allegedly involving a Prior Lake High School student that started circulating on social media Tuesday.
In a letter sent out to high school parents and staff on Nov. 9, Principal John Bezek stated the school does not tolerate racism or hate speech.
"I’m writing to inform you that a serious and disturbing racist video was posted on social media by one of our students," Bizek said. "This morning we received several reports regarding the video, which goes against everything for which our school stands. To be clear, our school does not tolerate racism or hate speech."
Bezek said the district has launched an investigation into the students involved with the video and will take appropriate action. The Savage Police Department is also working with school officials on the incident.
"The Savage Police Department is aware of the posted video and is working with administration at Prior Lake High School to investigate the matter," Savage Det. Sgt. Mike Schiltz said Tuesday.
Bezek also said student leaders and staff gathered Tuesday afternoon to discuss ways to move forward in a safe and respectful learning and working environment.
Superintendent Teri Staloch also addressed the incident Tuesday, stating that the school will remain focused on providing a safe, supportive and inclusive learning environments for all students.
"This is something that impacts all of us in the community and we recognize the pain and hurt that is a result," stated Staloch. "Please know that we will continue our work, and welcome your partnership, to ensure that all students feel safe, respected and loved in our schools."
