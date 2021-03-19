Locals headed downtown March 18 for the Prior Lake Chamber of Commerce's Ladies Night Out.
Participants were organized in groups and browsed their way through sections of downtown businesses in time blocks for the "scrambled" event modified due to COVID-19.
Chamber president Sandi Fleck said this was the third event of its kind since the start of the pandemic, adding that they offer safe, local shopping opportunities.
"It's good to be with other people in a safe way. The businesses need us right now. It's been a long winter and people are starting to have spring fever," she said.
Jackie Schaaf and her friends heard about the event while shopping in a downtown boutique and attended their first Ladies Night Out that evening.
"Shopping has not been super fun during COVID-19 so it's nice to have an event where you get to do that kind of stuff," Schaaf said.
Businesses offered special discounts during the event and shoppers were given wristbands which entered them into drawings for prizes.