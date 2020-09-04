A 39-year-old Prior Lake man was charged Sept. 4 in connection to shooting at two Burnsville police officers on Sept. 2 as they responded to a 911 call.
Ricardo Manuel Baldazo is charged in Dakota County District Court with two counts of first-degree attempted murder and two counts of first-degree assault.
According to the criminal complaint, the allegations stem from the Sept. 2 incident where Burnsville Police Department officers were dispatched to a residence on Sunny Acres Lane in Burnsville regarding a burglary. A male caller reported someone had broken into his house and was holding him at gunpoint. The caller then hung up and dispatch officers' attempts to reach someone went unanswered.
Two detectives arrived on scene in an unmarked patrol car and observed an elderly female sitting on the front deck who did not appear to be in distress.
She stated everything was fine and she was unsure why police were called to her home. She indicated her son, Baldazo, was inside taking a nap, the complaint states.
A male who identified himself as Baldazo’s brother arrived and said his brother was inside the residence, high and had guns with him.
Gunshots were heard coming from the residence shortly after.
Officers obtained cover and set up a perimeter as gunshots continued, but many officers feared for their well-being and several gunshots struck the branches of trees “very near” two Burnsville police officers on the scene, the criminal complaint states.
One officer was stationed directly across the street from the residence and heard a “high-pitch whistling noise” or a bullet passing near the area he was standing. He estimated the bullet had passed within 10 to 20 feet of him.
The second officer positioned himself near the other officer for a view of the front door when he heard another round hit tree branches between the two of them and saw leaves fall to the ground.
The defendant was then seen jumping from a window with a handgun in each hand. Police told Baldazo to drop the weapons which he complied to. Paramedics were called to the scene and he was transported to the hospital.
While being transported, the defendant stated “he was upset with police because he was the one that called for help.”
Officers conducted a search of the home where they located numerous bullet holes in the walls, spent casings and two live rounds.
The elderly female stated the defendant came over around 4 a.m. because he got into a fight with his girlfriend. She had last spoken to him minutes before police arrived and said he appeared “completely normal,” the complaint states.
Baldazo made his first court appearance Sept. 4. Dakota County District Court Judge Tim Wermager set Baldazo’s bail in the amount of $1,000,000 without conditions or $750,000 with conditions. His omnibus hearing is set for 2:30 p.m. Sept. 25 in Hastings.
If convicted, attempted murder in the First Degree carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and assault in the first degree carries a maximum sentence of 20 years and/or $9,000 to $30,000.