The Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Oct. 19 that the Scott County Attorney’s Office recently charged Tu Anh Phan, of Prior Lake, with four felony counts of failing to file income tax returns and four felony counts of failing to pay income tax.
According to the complaint, Phan willfully failed to file his state income tax returns and failed to pay income tax for tax years 2017 through 2020. The complaint states that Phan earned enough income through his employer during those years to be required to file income tax returns and pay income tax in Minnesota. Phan owes over $64,500 in income tax, penalties and interest, the complaint states.
Each tax-related felony charge carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a $10,000 fine, or both. Defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
Although most taxpayers comply with tax laws voluntarily, the department takes enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers to ensure that tax laws are administered fairly, a department press release states.
Many of the department’s criminal case referrals come from public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws. Local callers may dial 651-297-5195 or call toll-free by dialing 1-800-657-3500. Tips can also be submitted to the department by email at tax.fraud@state.mn.us. Tipsters may choose to remain anonymous.