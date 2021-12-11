Against all odds, Prior Lake Meals on Wheels delivered countless meals without any driver shortages this past year despite being in a pandemic that continues to challenge volunteer organizations.
The program, which is run by Hunger Solutions Minnesota and the CAP Agency, is part of a national organization that helps feed homebound senior citizens in communities across the country.
Jackie Lara, director of nutrition and community services at CAP Agency, said the program has been in existence since the Older Americans Act of 1965.
According to the Administration of Community Living, the Older Americans Act of 1965 was the first federal level initiative aimed at providing comprehensive services for older adults. It created the National Aging Network comprising the Administration on Aging at the federal level, State Units on Aging at the state level and Area Agencies on Aging at the local level.
Meals on Wheels is a hot meal delivery program for seniors aged 60-plus who are unable to shop or prepare food for themselves.
Pay it forwardLara said it’s important to give back to the community, especially senior citizens — because the older people get, the more help they need.
“I think we all need assistance at some point in our lives and it’s important to help while we can,” said Lara. “Sometime in the future, I will need help and will appreciate the help that others will give.”
Lara said the Prior Lake Meals on Wheels program has 60 volunteer drivers that go out into the community and deliver meals to seniors.
“We have churches in the Prior Lake community that support our program by scheduling volunteers to deliver meals. This is the ideal setup, as it allows other community organizations to be part of the program,” she said. “Throughout these churches, we have 60 regular volunteers that help get the meals out Monday through Friday.”
Lara said the demand for the program doubled during the pandemic due to seniors staying at home to prevent getting COVID-19.
“The demand was higher. We began offering frozen meals for all of our clients, so they had a dinner meal as well,” said Lara. “Especially at the beginning, and during COVID surges — seniors are staying safe at home, and this allowed them to ensure they can get adequate nutrition.”
In 2020, 9,529 meals were delivered to seniors in need in Prior Lake and 38,337 meals were delivered in total in Scott County. In 2021, through the month of September, 6,476 meals were delivered in Prior Lake so far and 25,583 meals were delivered throughout Scott County.
Lara said this is one of the many reasons volunteers worked overtime to help deliver meals to seniors most in need.
“For each person there is a different reason,” she said. “But most I’ve heard is that people want to give back or they had a relative use Meals on Wheels, so it’s their way of honoring them.”
New locationLara added that the CAP Agency administrative offices, Food Shelf and Thrift Store (now called Local Imports) are now located at 738 1st Ave. East in Shakopee.
Food Shelf is open for curbside pickup only from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Local Imports store opens Dec. 2 and is located at 8085 Old Carriage Ct in Shakopee (former Pier One location). Local Imports accepts donations of new or gently used clothing, shoes, household items, decor, etc. Please contact the store directly at 952-402-9898 if you have any questions about donations or would like to volunteer.
For more information about the Senior Nutrition/Meals on Wheels program, visit https://capagency.org/food-nutrition/senior-nutrition-2/ or call 952-447-8895. To sign up to be a volunteer visit https://capagency.org/be-a-volunteer/