Prior Lake American reader Sarah Deppe took these photos of her family's jeans during the Feb. 7 deep freeze. The jeans were soaked with water and hung outside to freeze in sub-zero weather.
"They’re actually still standing on our front porch — they look a little creepy when it gets dark — like they’re waiting to be let in," Deppe said.
The Prior Lake American publishes our favorite photos submitted by readers through a (mostly) weekly contest.
To enter our contest, submit your photo, preferably large file sizes, with a little information about them to editor@plamerican.com. Photos can be of anything that stands out to you — lovely views, interesting wildlife, street scenes around town. We’ll give preference to photos taken in Prior Lake.