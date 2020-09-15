Two suspects were arrested Friday in relation to a complex telephone scam that is being investigated by the Prior Lake Police Department, Blaine Police Department and several other agencies throughout Minnesota and the Midwest.
Tyler David Glick, 22, of Stoughton, Wisconsin and Paul Marcus Martin, 34, of Waukegan, Illinois were arrested Sept. 11 at a Savage hotel.
Glick was arrested on charges of theft by swindle and possession of a pistol without a permit. Martin was arrested on charges of theft by swindle and fifth degree possession of a controlled substance. Both men are being held at Scott County Jail.
A press release from the Prior Lake Police Department said suspects have been calling people telling them a loved one has been arrested and are in need of money for bail and attorney fees. The suspects then ask the victims for large amounts of cash and tell the victims not to report the incident to anyone, including the police, because there is a gag order in place by the judge.
Gag orders, or an order from a judge that bars an individual from discussing a case publicly, would not be placed on any individual in custody as arrests are public record, police explained.
A Prior Lake resident reported he fell victim to the scam on Sept. 9. Prior Lake Police Department Detective Josh Rozga said a suspect called the victim while posing as his grandchild and stated they were in jail and needed help. The “grandchild” then put the victim on the phone with a suspect posing as an attorney who explained that they needed $15,000 for bail money and $5,000 in attorney fees in cash. A courier was sent to the victim's home to pick up the money, Rozga said.
“So the twist here and this is what struck us as odd is, the suspect on the phone told the victim that a courier would be coming to his house, so this courier showed up to collect the cash,” Rozga said.
In several cases, the courier arrived in a U-Haul rental vehicle, the press release states.
In some instances, victim received multiple phone calls requesting more money after they have already been scammed, Rozga added.
Similar scams occur and suspects typically ask victims to purchase gift cards, wire money or send the money electronically.
Police are aware of two victims in the Prior Lake and Scott County area who have lost a significant amount of money due to the scam.
As of now, police are also aware of victims in Blaine, New Brighton, Minneapolis and St. Paul.
Through cooperation with other agencies that have had individuals fall victim to the scam, police were able to coordinate, develop suspects and eventually track them to the Savage hotel where they were arrested, Rozga said.
Law enforcement is looking for any additional victims who may have been taken advantage of in recent weeks. If you are a victim of a scam like this or if you have information related to these cases, contact the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555 or at police@cityofpriorlake.com.
“If you fell victim to this, or you have a loved one who fell victim to it, or you know someone who fell victim to it potentially, please bring information to us. Please let us know so we can hold the people who committed these acts accountable,” Rozga said.