The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Aug. 4-11. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Theft
Aug. 4: Someone dropped their wallet at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., which they claimed had between $900 and $1,300 in it. Officers located the individual who took the wallet and the person admitted to taking approximately $800 from the wallet. The individual still had $372 of the money left which they returned to the victim. The subject made an agreement to pay the victim back the rest of the money.
Fraud
Aug. 4: A person reported they had lost their debit card at a gas station and that several transactions had since been made at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel as well as a charge in Cambridge. The caller spoke with their bank and canceled their card. They will not be held responsible for the fraudulent charges.
Aug. 4: A business received a call from someone claiming to be the electric company for the business. The “company” stated they were on the way to the business to shut off their power due to past due bills, but gave them the option to purchase a Visa card from the store in the amount of $802.18. The business purchased the card and shared the card number with the “company,” but then found out it’s not their electric company. The caller contacted their electric company and found that their bills were up to date.
Assault
Aug 4: Officers responded to a road rage incident. One of the drivers involved pulled into a gas station and the second driver followed. The second driver proceeded to exit his vehicle and push the first driver into the gas pump. The subjects argued briefly then separated. The case is being sent in for a review of possible charges of fifth-degree assault.
Traffic stop
Aug. 5: Officers conducted a traffic stop on a motor vehicle stolen out of Washington County. During the stop, officers located a small amount of marijuana in the purse of one of the passengers. The person will be charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Missing person
Aug. 5: A female came to the police department and stated that a friend of their daughter told them she was riding a skateboard when people approached her so she ran into the woods to hide. She then turned off her phone and would not communicate with anybody. The female reported there were many people out looking for her. As she was talking to police the female was advised that she had been located and the complainant left.
Robbery
Aug. 5: A male reported he had met some people while at a casino. While interacting with them, he was at one point forced to take money out of his credit card account. Video surveillance showed the subjects together, but the male was making withdrawals from the ATM with his own card. The male claims a loss of $14,500. The case is under investigation.
Escape from custody
Aug. 7: Officers received an anonymous report of a person trying to break into a garage in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail. It was learned the person, a Prior Lake resident, had a felony warrant out of Washington County for fleeing in a motor vehicle. As soon as the officers were arriving, the suspect fled on foot. He was captured and placed under arrest for the warrant and fleeing a peace officer by means other than a motor vehicle.