The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents July 28-Aug. 4. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Burglary
July 31: Police dispatched to the reported burglary of an unsecured building/construction site on Manitou Road. Theft of tools valued at $1500 from an unsecured shed. No suspects.
Fraud
July 28: Report of a Microsoft computer scam. Caller gave out personal information and sent a photo of a check for $249 to a company for servicing her computer. She came to realize it was a scam and contacted her bank to cancel the check and checking account. The caller is not out any money but wanted the incident documented.
July 29: A male at Mystic Lake Casino Hotel, 2400 Mystic Lake Blvd., was found to be in possession of counterfeit bills. He said he got them from his neighbor and didn’t realize he was in possession of 11 counterfeit $20 bills. The bills were placed in an evidence locker and the male was released and excluded. Officers will not be pursuing charges.
Obscenity
Aug. 3: Police were dispatched to a report of a male wearing nothing but lingerie in a business on Main Avenue. Male was wearing a bra, underwear and shorts.
Theft
July 28: Reported theft of catalytic converter valued at $100 from a parked motor vehicle in the 4000 block of Willowwood Street. Case closed due to lack of suspect information.
July 29: Police responded to a call from a male reporting his vehicle had been stolen by his friends from Mystic Lake Casino Hotel. He stated he knew where the vehicle was and that he had the keys to it. It was later learned that he was intoxicated and had given permission to the parties to drive the vehicle which was still on the property.
Aug. 1: Police dispatched to a gas drive off valued at $39.45. Subject gone on arrival. Listed plate was registered as stolen.
July 30: Reported theft of a catalytic converter from a parked motor vehicle overnight in the 4000 block of Tacoma Circuit. Valued at $2,200. No suspect information.
Traffic stop
July 29: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle observed speeding. The odor of marijuana was detected in the vehicle. The driver, a male from St. Paul admitted to having some marijuana on his person. A search was conducted and officers located methamphetamines, other drugs and counterfeit currency. The male was placed under arrest for speeding, possessing counterfeit currency and second degree drug sales.