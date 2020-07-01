The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents June 23 through June 30. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
ASSAULT
June 23: Someone reported that their drink was tampered with during a recent visit to Mystic Lake Casino. The visitor told police that after feeling sick she went to the doctor and tested positive for several substances. Police are still investigating.
June 29: A 44-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested in the 17200 block of Horizon Trail in connection with gross misdemeanor domestic assault.
DRUGS
June 28: A 40-year-old Minneapolis woman was cited in connection with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia following a vehicle search at the Dakota Convenience store on Mystic Lake Drive.
June 28: The county attorney’s office is considering felony fifth-degree drug possession and misdemeanor fleeing from an officer charges against a 29-year-old Prior Lake man following an arrest in the 17200 block of Panama Avenue.
DWI
June 27: A 40-year-old Chaska man was arrested near the intersection of Eagle Creek Avenue and 140th Street in connection with third-degree DWI with a blood alcohol content of 0.17.
THEFT
June 23: Someone reported the theft of a gun valued at $400 from a vehicle in the 16400 block of Park Avenue.
June 23: Someone reported the theft of a 2010 Ford Fusion from a repair shop in the 5800 block of Granite Court. State patrol officers reportedly spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver evaded the officers.
June 25: Someone reported that two vehicles in the 5500 block of Woodside Road were broken into and that an Interlock system camera and $100 worth of change were stolen.
June 25: Someone reported the theft of a checkbook from a mailbox in the 15300 block of Edinborough Avenue. The owner was reimbursed after a $2,300 fraudulent check was cashed.
June 26: Someone reported the theft of two checks from a mailbox in the 5300 block of Carriage Hill Road. The owner was notified of the theft when someone attempted to cash one of the checks at a Blaine bank. The Blaine Police are investigating.
June 27: A 41-year-old Gaylord man was cited in connection with misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino.
June 28: The county attorney’s office is considering felony theft charges against a 43-year-old Saint Paul woman in connection with the theft of over $2,000 of clothes from a residence in the 3000 block of Little Crow Drive.
June 28: Someone reported the theft of several packages from the porch of a residence in the 3600 block of Point Pass. The packages contained a Kate Spade backpack valued at $140 and a pair of Ray Ban sunglasses of an unknown value.
June 29: Someone reported the theft of a pair of Oakley sunglasses valued at $200 from a garage in the 1800 block of Belmont Avenue.
June 29: Someone reported the theft of a credit card from a vehicle in the 2600 block of Spring Lake Road.
TRAFFIC
June 24: Police received a call of a one car crash that ended with the vehicle in Prior Lake. The car was empty by the time officers arrived, but neighbors reported seeing a woman walking in the area shortly after the crash. The Chevy Traverse reportedly failed to follow the curve of the road on southbound Eagle Creek Avenue and hit a light pole before coming to rest in the lake.
WARRANT
June 24: A 38-year-old Prior Lake man was arrested at Little Six Casino on a felony Washington County warrant for check fraud.