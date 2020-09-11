The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Sept. 1-8. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors.
Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Drugs Sept. 1: Mystic Lake Casino Security reported they had detained two subjects for possession of marijuana. Officers arrived and located approximately 468 grams of marijuana. Sept. 3: Report of several parties sleeping in a car outside an apartment building in the 16000 block of Franklin Trail. Officers noticed drug paraphernalia in plain view and searched the vehicle. One of the men had an outstanding warrant in Dakota County and was arrested and transported to the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office. Sept. 3: Report of several men sitting in a vehicle snorting a white powdery substance at Mystic Lake Casino. Officers made contact with the men and located what they suspected was methamphetamine in the vehicle. One subject may be charged with second-degree possession of a controlled substance. Theft Sept. 2: A woman admitted to taking a $260 ticket at Mystic Lake Casino when a man left the slot machine. She told officers she didn’t have the money to pay it back, but agreed to pay it back when she could. The case remains open until she pays the ticket. Sept. 2: Theft of a purse left in a vehicle in a driveway overnight valued at $170. A credit card was used at a store in Burnsville. There are no suspects. Property Damage Sept. 1: Officers responded to an attempted break in at a storage unit on Fountain Hills Drive. Officers are working with staff to gather surveillance video. There was no damage to the storage unit or any loss. Recovered motor vehicle Sept. 3: A man took his semi truck in for repair at a shop in South St. Paul and the vehicle was stolen from the shop. The owner of the vehicle tracked it by GPS and located the vehicle at Mystic Lake Casino. Officers have identified a suspect and the report is being reviewed for charges. Burglary Sept. 6: An unknown suspect stole the keys for two vehicles out of a garage and left with both vehicles. One vehicle was recovered in Minneapolis.