The economic impact of COVID-19 is widespread and among those feeling the effects the most are restaurant owners who have faced multiple shutdowns over the last year.
Governor Tim Walz’s Dec. 16 announcement means bars and restaurants will continue to be unable to open their doors for dine-in service at least through mid January.
To help local restaurants through the shutdowns, the city of Prior Lake is refunding liquor license fees.
Annually on July 1, Prior Lake restaurants pay a fee to renew their license within the city. After the first shutdown in March, the city credited restaurants the first half of their liquor license payment — roughly $3,300, explained Prior Lake City Manager Jason Wedel.
When restaurants were able to reopen again with the belief they would remain open for the remainder of the year, Prior Lake restaurant owners paid the other half of their liquor license fee to get them through June of next year.
“Now with this recent shutdown the city council said hey, why don't we offer to refund the half payment that these restaurants made, thinking that they were going to be open now for the rest of the year to try to give them a little bit of a lifeline,” Wedel said.
Restaurants were given the option to either receive a refund check for the other $3,300 they paid for the license or choose to have their payment applied toward next year’s renewal fee. About half chose a refund while the other half chose to be credited, Wedel said.
With no state or federal government aid finalized at that point in time, the city wanted to ensure they were providing resources for restaurant owners.
“A number of our restaurants are really hurting and if there's a federal program, but it doesn't come out until March of next year that could be too late,” Wedel said. “We wanted to make sure that we're doing what we can as fast as we can to keep our restaurants here in Prior Lake and not lose them.”
While $3,300 may not seem like much given the circumstances, for business owners it was significant, he added.
Among the restaurants to receive a refund was PLate on Main.
“We were, per usual, blown away by the support the city has given the restaurants,” PLate co-owner Matthew Winter said. “From the beginning of the pandemic through now, they have done everything that they possibly could to ensure the Prior Lake restaurants stay open. It's not shocking, because so far they've been so involved in trying to offer help wherever they could.”
While some restaurants have come to offer drink kits or sell alcohol with takeout orders, the halt of in-person alcohol sales is a huge hit to restaurants' profits, Winter said.
“If you don't have liquor, beer and wine sales the food sales are at best treading water, at worst you’re gulping in water trying to reach the surface,” he said.
The extension of the dine-in COVID restrictions also comes during what is typically the busiest time of year for restaurants, Winter noted. December sales help carry restaurants through the slow period from the start of January until Valentine’s Day.
For PLate, the $3,300 will allow them to continue to pay their staff during this difficult time.
“Everyone talks about restaurants, but we should really be talking about the restaurant staff that just lost a good chunk of their income or had their income strongly reduced just before the holiday season,” Winter said. “It makes sure that we can pay them and that we don't have to shut down and they lose all their income.”
The refund is also a benefit for restaurants that do not qualify for state aid, he said.
“We’re not doing great and we were very hopeful for aid from the state, but they're not really offering aid that's going to get to us and that's why we are just so appreciative of the city doing everything they can,” Winter said.
Like other local restaurants, PLate is offering take out, family-style meal options, gift cards and doing everything they can to stay afloat during these difficult times.