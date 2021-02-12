A great daughter, wife, mother and friend was lost on Feb. 9 when Lindsay Overbay was shot and killed at her workplace at Allina Clinic in Buffalo, her close friend and Prior Lake resident Naiya Stubbe said.
Stubbe described Overbay, 37 of Maple Lake, as a caring and loving individual.
“She had a heart of gold, she was an amazing star, an amazing light,” Stubbe said.
Stubbe first met Overbay through a mutual friend in St. Cloud while attending school in 2004, while Stubbe was studying cosmetology and Overbay was studying journalism. Immediately fast friends, the two developed a friendship that never faded in the years that followed, Stubbe said.
She remembers her as a “spitfire” with an unmistakable laugh.
“When she’s in a room and you hear that laugh you know it’s Lindsay. Her laugh is just so contagious and wonderful,” Stubbe said. “She was so bright and full of energy.
Overbay was a mother to two young children who “she lived and breathed for,” Stubbe said.
“They were her world,” she said. “She was a great mother, a great friend and loved those children with all her heart.”
Overybay’s husband brought their two children to Stubbe’s home Tuesday as they became aware of the shooting at the health clinic.
She woke up the following morning, after hearing of her friend’s passing, feeling helpless, she said.
“I felt like I needed to do something for those children. Waking up and seeing them it was just really hard,” Stubbe said.
So Stubbe started the "Lindsay Strong! (Lindsay Overbay)" GoFundMe, which as of Feb. 12 had surpassed $243,000.
“All proceeds will be going to anything her children will need at this unimaginable time,” the GoFundMe states.
Stubbe was surprised to see how the fund continued to grow in the following days.
“You have no idea especially with how terrible the world has been lately with COVID and everything just how many people, they really just genuinely care,” she said. “There’s a lot of great human beings out there.”
She and the Overbay family are grateful for all the support they have received, Stubbe said.
“As hard as it's been this is something good that's coming out of it I feel,” she said. “The outpour of support and love for her family, it’s amazing and I'm so thankful.”
Visit Lindsay Strong! (Lindsay Overbay) on GoFundMe to donate or share the fundraiser.