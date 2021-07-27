Local residents spoke up at last week's Prior Lake City Council work session in support of keeping a water ski course on the surface of the south shore of lower Prior Lake.
Brian Dillon, who spearheaded the topic, said he purchased the water ski course and built it with his wife over the winter of 2015 and has had issues maintaining it ever since. He said the invasion of zebra mussels has made the submersible ski course nearly impossible to maintain and keep operational and is asking the city to help keep it above water. The water ski course is currently used by about 25 families in the Prior Lake community who reside both on and off the lake.
"We're here to seek city support for a past resolution on keeping a ski course on the surface of lower Prior Lake. We have had a lot of issues keeping it submersible due to zebra mussels and aquatic growth in the area," said Dillon. "The zebra mussels and aquatic growth have had a devastating effect on maintaining a submersible ski course."
Dillon told city council members that the water ski course can be available for use by any Prior Lake community education program at their disposal.
"We've been in contact with Trevor Pope who runs a youth program that teaches kids how to water ski and he voiced his support," said Dillon. "It's something he can tie into his program to advance the sport."
Safety addressed
According to Dillon, one concern that keeps arising is the safety of the course, which he maintains is completely safe.
During the meeting, Dillon demonstrated the safety measures on the ski course balls by exhibiting what would happen if a boat ran over one. The ski course balls are attached by plastic zip ties and are designed to release upon impact.
Mike Thibault, a water skiing aficionado and Prior Lake resident, said he has been a member of the Shockwaves Water Ski team for 10 years and also addressed the safety of the ski course.
"I know safety is a key concern," said Thibault. "I had a friend who ran over a steel chain attached to a moored 150-foot ball and got wrapped around his propeller. Those are not safe whatsoever. The ski balls that are designed to break away easily snap off, it's a string that's attached to it, there's no metal, it's just plastic clip."
During the public forum, other residents spoke out in support of the water ski course.
Jason Wedel, city manager, said regulations for the water ski course actually come though the Scott County Sheriff's Office and not the city.
"The sheriff's department regulates the permits for having a course on the lake," said Wedel. "It's not something the city permits per se, it's something that goes through the county."
Mayor Kirt Briggs added that the city works collaboratively with the county and the sheriff's office on issues regarding to recreation on the lake.
Sheriff addresses concerns
Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen confirmed that Dillon has obtained the proper annual permit for the past five years in keeping his water water ski course. However, Hennen said the permit clearly states that the ski course must be submerged when not in use.
"The permit allows for kids to use it or to have a class there. It's just when the permit holder is not using it, it needs to be put under the water or put away so the lake can be used by everybody," said Hennen.
Hennen also said three people have contacted the sheriff's office with concerns about the course.
"The safety of all people using our lakes and waterways is very important to me," he said. "We're just trying to limit liability to the county and the tax payers. It's all about reducing risks, making the lake safer and also allow everybody access to the lake in a way that seems fair. We're just asking if you're not using it, put it away or submerge it so that it opens up that space to everybody."
During the meeting, Dillon stated he has been very fortunate to work with the Scott County Sheriff's Office and the Prior Lake City Council. At this time, no action has been taken on the matter.