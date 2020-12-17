To help provide one-stop shopping every holiday season, Becky Leffler, owner of Sweet Nautical Boutique in Prior Lake, purchases gift cards for her customers to pair with items they picked out from her store. In the past, she’s picked up gift cards from various chains like Starbucks or Caribou Coffee, just for the sake of convenience to her shoppers. But this year she saw her holiday tradition as a way to give back.
Leffler, along with seven other Prior Lake boutique owners will now sell gift cards to Charlie’s on Prior through the holiday season to help support shopping and eating local.
State-wide restrictions currently prevent anyone from dining in at restaurants. With fewer people eating out, there’s also less foot traffic downtown.
“When people don’t have restaurants to go to they don’t have a reason to dress up and shop and buy clothes and jewelry. Without the restaurants our business is way down,” Leffler said. “We feel terrible that they’re closed during the holidays and losing all this revenue. This is the right thing to do.”
Not only are restaurants unable to offer dine-in service during the holiday season they’re also missing out on their usual gift card sales, Traci Petschl, owner of Charlie’s on Prior said.
“Diners aren’t coming in and adding them to their bill. It’s really easy when you’re in having a meal to grab some gift cards for whoever’s on your list,” Petschl said. “Without that dynamic of the experience, the volume of gift card sales that we count on every year are well down from where we should be. It’s just yet another financial hit that our industry has taken.”
With shoppers able to cross everything off their list at the boutiques all while helping a local restaurant, “It’s a win-win,” she said.
Charlie’s On Prior gift cards can be purchased for $25 or $50 and are available at Sweet Nautical, Wild Ruffle, Lake Buoy, GG Pretty Things, Lueur, Olive Moon, Grace and Gumption and Brixton Hue Salon.
Gift card bundles for Prior Lake restaurants
Prior Lake restaurant owners have teamed up for a separate effort with a similar goal. Charlie’s On Prior, PLate, Ze’s Diner, The Pointe, Lakers Tavern and Pizza and Whiskey Inferno are selling local restaurant gift card bundles at their establishments. The bundles cost $100 and come with $20 gift cards to each of the six participating restaurants, a $120 value.
A limited number of gift card bundles will also be available for purchase at the Prior Lake boutiques.
Mayor Kirt Briggs will also sell the bundles on Saturday, Dec. 19 at the corner of Dakota Street and Main Avenue from 10 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m.
The collaboration with the city, restaurants and small business owners has turned the gift card sales into a community effort and the benefits are two-fold, Petschl said.
“Trying to increase gift card sales for our local restaurants is one and another, equally important, is just showing our strength of community and solidarity of trying to get through these really difficult times,” she said.
How long the sale of the bundles will continue is to be determined, but shoppers will be able to purchase them as long as they’re available for the next couple of weeks.
With restaurants facing financial hardships due to multiple shutdowns and boutique stores facing similar shutdowns this spring, it’s important more than ever to support local, Petschl said.
“There are just so many ways that we are impacted right now,” she said. “Unless you don’t like having places to dine and shop in the community that you live, we all need to come together and support each other, this season and always.”