On Sept. 6, the Rotary Club of Prior Lake released their charitable giving for the Rotary year 2020-21, which runs from July 1-June 30.
The funds raised at Prior Lake Rotary’s Lakefront Music Fest, the club’s largest fundraiser, go to the Prior Lake Rotary Foundation. Those funds are then used to do good in the community and throughout the world. The good is through projects the club participates in or funds, and worthy non-profit organizations the club contributes to.
In total, the charitable giving for the year was $129,297. This is despite the fact that the club was unable to hold the 2020 Lakefront Music Fest due to COVID. The chart below breaks down the giving by category.
For a full list of the Club’s giving, go to priorlakerotary.com.
The Prior Lake Rotary Foundation was started following the inaugural year of Lakefront Jazz and Blues Festival in 2010. Rather than using a 501c3 as a passthrough and pay a fee, the club wanted to create our own 501c3 so all the money raised through our fundraiser stayed in its coffer.
Besides the monetary giving, club members donate countless hours to projects such as being mentors for the STRIVE program at Bridges Area Learning Center, facilitating an ethics program for high school students, performing cleanup and maintenance in city parks and roadways, participating in a Harvest Pack food packing event for non-profit organizations, and serving some of the county’s neediest families through the holiday gift box initiative.
Volunteer hours for the 2020-21 Rotary year was estimated at 608 hours.
Beyond the club, members are extremely generous giving to Rotary International’s programs. For the eighth year in a row, the Rotary Club of Prior Lake was number one in the 5960 Rotary District for contributing to PolioPlus, Rotary International’s initiative to end polio.
In total, the club and its members gave $15,761.
The club and its members perennially lead the District in total and per capita giving on an individual basis to the Rotary Foundation, the body that is the engine for all the good done worldwide.