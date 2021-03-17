Gov. Walz announced adjustments to COVID-19 mitigation measures which took effect Monday and among the measures were increases in the occupancy allowance for salons and barbers.
For hair salons and barber shops the occupancy limit was entirely removed allowing the businesses to operate at full capacity for the first time in a year.
Here’s what the lift of restrictions means for one Prior Lake hair salon:
Over the last year hair salons and barbers have slowly been able to operate at staggered capacities. At Hair-Mate Salon in Prior Lake, the limitations in a smaller salon initially kept all the stylists from working at the same time. Stylists worked alternating days to keep capacity at a total of 12 people, stylist and clients combined. When 50% occupancy was allowed, the stylists were able to return and work with one client.
The biggest change under the new mitigation measures is that client’s guests are now able to return to the salon, explained Hair-Mate stylist and manager Sharon Strendemo.
“We can have guests come in and drop off a client or sit with a client without numbers but we still have strict COVID rules, so we're still doing social distancing wearing masks, no beverages but it's allowed more guests in the salon as long as we're following all the COVID restrictions through our Board of Cosmetology,” she said.
Spouses and families are able to visit the salon together again and wait in the lobby set up for social distancing, instead of allowing just one person in the salon at a time.
They’re also not offering treats, beverages or magazines to flip through while waiting like before.
“It's a different experience, but our clients feel safe and that's the most important thing,” Strendemo said. “We wanted to make sure they know we had all the restrictions in place and everybody feels safe when they're here in the environment.”
As more Minnesotans receive their vaccine, Strendemo said the salon has seen “a steady incline of clients returning.”
They're appreciative customers have been patient as the salon navigated the changes the pandemic has brought and happy to have reached this point of no capacity restrictions, she added.
“It's just nice that the whole world is moving forward again,” Strendemo said.