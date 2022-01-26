Hundreds of anglers are expected to turn up at the 41st annual Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club Ice Fishing Contest this weekend on Sunday, Jan. 30, from 1 to 3 p.m., at Sand Point Beach in Prior Lake.
The contest will be awarding cash prizes plus other prizes throughout the contest.
Brothers and longtime club members, Mike Borchardt and Dan Borchardt Jr., who come from a long line of anglers going back four generations, said ice fishing has always been a part of their lives and continues to this day.
“I’ve been a member since 1985,” said Dan Borchardt. “I’m third generation and my sons are fourth generation. The club has also been a part of our life. Along with that, we teach firearm safety.”
For more than 40 years, the club continues to provide youth firearms safety programs in Prior Lake. Three instructors have since been recognized by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources for over 35 years of volunteering as instructors. To date, an estimated 3,500 young people have benefitted from the firearms safety program in Prior Lake.
As for the contest, Mike said ice holes will be drilled for contestants and crappie minnows will be provided by Prior Lake Bait & Tackle.
“The Prior Lake High School Trap Team will have all the holes drilled. The Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club will provide crappie minnows,” said Mike Borchardt. “Starting at 1 p.m., a person can start fishing. The person will need to provide their own fishing poles. If a fish is caught, you take it to the weigh in station. The contest stops at 3 p.m.”
Anglers have been using live baits to catch crappies for many years. They are species of freshwater fish that feed on smaller fish to survive.
Both Borchardt brothers recall several big fish that have been caught during the three-hour contest.
“A few years ago there was a 6-pound northern pike that was caught,” recalled Dan Borchardt.
According to the DNR, the northern pike is one of Minnesota’s largest and easiest fish to catch. They are found in in nearly every Minnesota lake and river and they are a voracious predator known for powerful runs that strip line from your reel.
“In 2019, the last year we had it, the biggest fish was a 1.75-pound northern pike,” said Mike Borchardt. “We have 29 fish weighted with many more not weighted in.”
The Borchardt brothers encourage residents to participate in the unique contest, especially those who have never tried the past time.
“Specifically in the last two years, COVID has restricted where people can go. People use ice fishing as an outlet and something to do for their kids,” said Dan Borchardt. “If members of the community come out and participate, they support the club, which in turn supports the high school trap team and fishing team who will also be there.”
Mike Borchardt said the popular winter activity and hobby is a fun thing to do and a great way to spend time with family and friends along with meeting new people.
“It is a fun thing to do with friends and lets a person enjoy the outdoors without spending a ton of money,” he said. “It’s also a great time and helps support the sportsmen’s club which helps out the local community.”
Tickets and prizes
Tickets are $1 and available for purchase the day of the event. The contest will take place on the north end public access of Prior Lake (Sand Point Beach) just south of County Road 42 and 18 intersection. In addition, lunch and refreshments will be sold on the lake.
There will be continuous prize drawings and grand prizes. Grand prizes include $300 for first place, $200 for second place, $100 for third place and $50 for fourth and fifth place. Grand prize winners need not be present to claim prize. Fish prizes include $75 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
For more information visit http://www.plsportsmen.org/index.html