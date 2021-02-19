The Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 is celebrating 75 years of community support. They are a nonprofit service organization comprised of U.S. military veterans that have served honorably in areas of foreign combat. Mayor Kirt Briggs recently proclaimed Feb. 24 as VFW Day in Prior Lake.
On Sunday, Feb. 24, 1946 the Prior Lake VFW Post 6208 was installed into the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States by 2nd District Commander Frank Bierl of Mankato VFW Post 950. The Post began with 27 members and grew to 41 members by May 25 when the charter was closed. The initial meeting took place in the old village hall. Leo Borgerding was the first post commander.
A few weeks later the VFW Auxiliary was formed at the Prior Lake School Auditorium. VFW Auxiliary 6208 was installed by 2nd District President Ida Schoening from St. Perter Aux. 1220. Mildred Speiker Conroy was the first Auxiliary President with 22 charter members. All charter members of the post and auxiliary are deceased.
In 1946, the auxiliary formally installed the Prior Lake Lions and the post purchased 10 Springfield rifles for the color guard, some are still used today by the honor guard. In 1947, the first Memorial Day Parade and service took place along with many new activities that would aid and support veterans and the community of Prior Lake.
Today, in Prior Lake, the VFW works closely with the Lions Club, Chamber of Commerce and other organizations to support community events such as the Bunny Breakfast and the spring and fall senior luncheons. They also host regular fundraisers for citizens in need and local organizations including Prior Lake Fireman’s Fall Chicken Dinner, high school sports and scouts.
In 2020, the city and VFW teamed up to offer the Military Banner Program recognizing and honoring the brave individuals who made the choice to serve in the United States Armed Services. Flags with pictures of service men and women are hung on light poles throughout the downtown area during the summer. The city also has the designation of a “Purple Heart” community, honoring combat wounded veterans.