It’s been nearly ten months since coronavirus was first detected in the U.S. and the everyday changes made due to the pandemic that at one point felt so unusual and unexpected are now commonplace.
Touch pads are disinfected after every interaction, large gatherings are more spread out or limited to a certain capacity and a mask must be carried with you at all times. But this isn’t the first time such health precautions had to become a part of everyday life.
In 1918, a flu pandemic caused by an H1N1 virus swept over the world infecting an estimated 500 million people worldwide or one-third of the population. An estimated 50 million people died from the flu with 675,000 deaths in the U.S. alone, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“With no vaccine to protect against influenza infection and no antibiotics to treat secondary bacterial infections that can be associated with influenza infections, control efforts worldwide were limited to non-pharmaceutical interventions such as isolation, quarantine, good personal hygiene, use of disinfectants and limitations of public gatherings, which were applied unevenly,” the CDC website states.
Face masks, mainly made of gauze, were worn in public spaces and even required by law in some states as they are today.
After three waves of the flu, the pandemic ended in 1920. Now 100 years later the U.S. is in the midst of another pandemic with the current death toll in the states nearing 211,000 and over 7.5 million total cases.
A Prior Lake women’s mother lived through the 1918 pandemic and now she is navigating through COVID-19.
Bevelyn Keith, 86, has spent years of her life sorting through library records, historical society documents and family photo albums tracing her family tree. She has boxes on top of boxes filled with information and photos she’s gathered of her ancestors.
One of her photos is of her grandparents and their three children posed in front of a tree, circa 1918.
Her grandfather, an immigrant from Germany, and her grandmother, an immigrant from Sweden, met while working at the Northwestern Casket Company in Minneapolis. As a woodworker, her grandfather made the caskets while her grandmother sewed the linings.
The two had three children, Cliff, Gerti and Donald.
Keith’s mother recounted to her multiple times throughout her life that the 1918 pandemic had directly affected the family. The youngest of the children Donald contracted and lost his life to the flu when he was just barely two-years-old.
Her mother was a woman of few words and never told Keith what life amid the flu pandemic was like, “but she would always bring up there was the little guy that died,” Keith said. “No one else in the family got it.”
After the pandemic, Keith’s parents added four more children to the family. Her mother went on to marry her next door neighbor named Donald and they named their first born son Donald too.
“So you don’t know if they’re nicknaming it after her husband or the baby that wasn’t there anymore, I never did ask that,” Keith said.
Keith was sorting through her collection of family photographs looking for ones to send to her relatives in California when she came across the 1918 photo of her family members. She saw the baby, Donald, in her grandmother’s arms and remembered what her mother had told her about the family’s ties to the previous pandemic.
Gathering family photos and tracing family trees is important to Keith because just one photograph can stir up more information or a story.
“I just love it. It’s to know in this day and age what’s happening and how these people would have survived,” she said.
She makes copies of all of the photographs to ensure her family history will be passed along through the generations.
“I’m a little proud of them,” Keith said.