Donna Seiberlich exited McKenna Crossing Senior Living community Aug. 13 to be greeted by Mckenna Crossing staff, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren in the courtyard on Aug. 13.
It was a momentous day — Donna was turning 100.
A banner wishing her a happy birthday and a giant cookie cake were presented to Donna, who beamed at the site of her family and the celebration of her life.
Younger days
Born and raised in St. Paul, Donna attended Humboldt High School where she met her life partner Jack Seiberlich. The two first took notice of each other as they walked the sidewalk into the school doors and ended up heading for the same homeroom, Donna said. Jack sat behind her and the rest is history. They celebrated 50 years of marriage before Jack passed.
Jack was a certified public accountant and Donna, “a homemaker, a wonderful wife and a great mother,” her family said.
A talented seamstress, Donna has handmade wedding dresses and her great grandchildren’s baby blankets.
“She helped me get ready for my wedding to her son. We bought flowers together, she made all the dresses for my bridesmaids,” her daughter-in-law Susan Seiberlich said. “She did everything to perfection, I mean every little piece was lined up perfectly.”
In her younger days, Donna was also an avid gardener and still loves sitting outside under the summer sun. She resided in Florida for nearly 30 years and returned to Minnesota five years ago to be closer to family.
Ask her son, her granddaughters or care staff what Donna’s most notable trait is and they will all say her positivity. She doesn’t really complain and she’s grateful for each day.
“I’m not a person that’s unhappy very often,” Donna said.
For the most part, Donna’s pretty quiet, her family said, but she’s always prepared with some sort of witty response.
Her secret
What’s the secret to a long life? Donna says she takes good care of herself, but she’s not sure there’s a secret. She looked to her son Scott Seiberlich for an answer.
“You tell ‘em. You had to live with me most of that time,” she said.
Scott shares his mother’s humor and said the secret to a long life must be having such a wonderful son or “it must be, because this is the only common denominator I can see is, drinking no water and a lot of Diet Coke.”
As for her greatest achievement in life, “I’m still waiting to find out,” she said.
But her son says it may be her luck at the golf course.
“Most people go through life and never have a hole-in-one. She had two,” Scott said.
Even at 100, Donna still exudes her optimistic, go-with-the-flow attitude daily and possesses a strong will to live, her family and care staff said.
“Donna is in a wheelchair oftentimes and she’s very independent,” explained McKenna Crossing Life Enrichment Director Kevin O’Donnell. “So I’ve often asked if she needs help with anything, whatever she’s doing — she goes to the store, she’s doing different activities in the building — and she just says ‘I’ve got it.’ Yesterday, I went to take pictures for the banner and she just said, ‘how do you want me?’”
Her “Happy 100th Birthday, Donna” banner was one way for the facility to be able to celebrate Donna that day. Mckenna Crossing has been lucky enough to have a few of its residents celebrate their 100th birthday, O’Donnell said, and they typically have a large celebration, but COVID-19 has made birthdays a bit more complicated.
Despite Donna’s birthday celebration being outdoors and just with immediate family, staff was glad to be able to help her celebrate turning 100, Mckenna Crossing Campus Administrator Melissa Kirchhoff said.
“I hope that her family has some good memories and she does and she will see those grandkids smiles and those great grandkids and that time they spend together,” Kirchhoff said.
Seeing families unable to connect in the same ways with their loved ones due to the pandemic has been challenging, she said.
“It’s just neat to see them smiling together and happy,” Kirchhoff said through tears.
Two of her great granddaughters, Madeline and Nora, danced around her wheelchair in pastel “Frozen” dresses as family chatted with Donna.
For her 100th birthday Donna wished, “That I would celebrate another one next year,” she said.