Prior Lake recently hosted its festive DecemBRRR Dazzle event on Friday, Dec. 3 at Lakefront Park. The city puts on the annual event for residents of the community and includes tons of fun for the whole family.
Katie Bengtson, city communications manager, said more than 1,000 guests attended the celebration.
Bengston said the first event was hosted in 2002 by the Chamber of Commerce but was later taken up by the city as the event grew larger.
“At that time, it was called the Downtown Dazzle and the festivities took place along Main Avenue. Somewhere along the way, the event grew to include Lakefront Park and was renamed as the Holiday Dazzle,” said Bengston. “In 2014, the event became fully city-sponsored and all festivities moved to the current location in Lakefront Park, that’s when it became DecemBRRR Dazzle.”
This year’s festivity featured activities like ice carving demonstrations, a bonfire and concessions supporting the Prior Lake Fire Relief Association — plus Santa and a few of his reindeer made a special appearance to take photos with children.
“Santa’s reindeer are here in Minnesota. They stay with kind people at Kendallville Farm in Excelsior who bring them over to Prior Lake so all of us can meet them,” Bengston said.
RECORD DONATIONS
Bengston added that it’s important to give back to the community for the holidays to help people who might be in need.
“Giving back to those in our community who may find themselves in need during the holidays has become such an important and heartwarming part of this event,” said Bengston. “This year, event attendees donated a record number of toys, which will benefit the CAP Agency’s Hope for the Holidays program.”
A collection of new unwrapped toys and new youth winter gear took place during the event for the CAP Agency and the Tree of Warmth. The event also ended with a bang with a fireworks display to wrap up the event.
Bengston thanked the community for coming out to celebrate before the holidays and says the city looks forward to next year’s event.
“Events like these wouldn’t be possible without the help of community volunteers and sponsors,” she said. “This year we had nine volunteers from the Junior Optimists Club who assisted as Santa’s helpers and game hosts — and we are grateful to Old National Bank and T-Mobile for sponsoring the event.”