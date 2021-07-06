The local Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza and annual boat parade presented by the Prior Lake Association last week was another success.
Adam Proehl, PLA president, said this year's boat parade was one of the biggest the organization has ever had.
"We had 26 entries and 21 that showed," Proehl said. "This was a big year for it and there was a lot of high-quality entries."
The three-day holiday weekend, which is the busiest weekend of the year on Prior Lake, was met with plenty of sunshine, summer heat and even high winds.
"There was a lot of waves on the lake so that made it a little bit of a challenge," Proehl said. "Obviously when you get a windy day on the lake, it makes it a little bit challenging for navigating your boat. But it was good and fun."
This year's winners were Eric Goodman and friends who received first place and $500 for their "Cow's Baywatch" boat, second place was an entry by Michael Lorinser who also did a Cow Bay theme, "Escape from Cow Bay," and won $250 and third place went to Teresa Halicki who won $100 for her entry "Bottoms Up Prior Lake."
"One of the most popular bays here is called Cow Bay. For many years the Vierling family would have their cows present and sometimes they would get in the shallow part of the lake," Proehl said. "That's kind of the running joke. The Cow's Baywatch was pretty clever and creative. The kids and the parents all got into it."
The most patriotic-themed boat went to an entry by Shannon Davis who did a tribute to all the emergency first responders. There were also several honorable mentions including "Pac-Man," "Igloo Cooler" and "Barn in the USA."
Proehl said the PLA's 55th annual fireworks display was also a huge hit with the community.
"The fireworks seemed to be well received. There were lots of cheers and honking on the lake ... Overall, it was a great time," he said. "I'm happy to have played a small role and these festivities seem to bring a lot of joy to a lot of people and I'm proud to be a part of it."