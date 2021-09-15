The Prior Lake City Council voted 4-0 on Sept. 7 approve a 2022 preliminary budget of $34.6 million that invests significantly in public safety.
During the meeting, Cathy Erickson, finance director, stated the tax levy portion of the budget equals $15.25 million, an increase of 6.55% from 2021.
According to a press release from the city, most of the levy increase, 4.12%, is dedicated to public safety with the addition of a full-time assistant fire chief, a new police officer and an increase in police officer salaries as a result of a recent compensation analysis.
The remaining levy increase includes benefits and wages, building maintenance, professional services for legal and engineering and election judge wages for absentee ballot voting.
Although the preliminary tax levy increase is 6.55%, this does not mean property taxes will increase by that amount. Prior Lake continues to have the lowest tax rate in all of Scott County.
Depending on a property’s valuation increase year over year, for a median valued home ($347,600), the city portion of property taxes would increase between $2 and $90 per year, or $0.16 to $7.50 a month, according to city officials.
The preliminary tax levy establishes the maximum that the city can levy against properties in 2022. The final budget and tax levy will be decided at the Dec. 6, 2021 City Council meeting.