The 1,700 Prior Lake property owners who received a flyer detailing a proposed private street utility surcharge nearly two months ago will receive another notice from the city in the next month — this time informing them the surcharge won’t go into effect for at least another six to 12 months.
During the Oct. 5 meeting of the Prior Lake City Council, staff and the council decided it was best to postpone the implementation of the surcharge until further input could be gathered from residents and various other funding options were explored.
The proposed $40 surcharge would have been included in residents’ bi-monthly utility bill and used to create a funding source to cover the cost of replacing private streets should the city need to replace the public utilities, such as sewer and water, which lie underneath them.
While the city is responsible for the cost of replacing utilities, private streets are to be owned and maintained by property owners or a homeowners’ association.
The implementation of the surcharge was meant to establish a fund and begin reserving money for the eventual replacement of private streets, City Manager Jason Wedel said.
Out of roughly 100 miles of streets in the city, 10.5 are private streets.
“Of those 10.5 miles of private streets, 2.5 miles are what I would consider being near term for needing replacement,” Wedel said. “The other 8 miles are developments that are newer and might not need it for another 30 years.”
Private streets are beneficial to developers and home buyers because more housing units can fit on a private street meaning a lower cost per unit. Private streets are beneficial to the city because these areas with a higher density of homes creates a balance between areas with lower density overall keeping the city average at three housing units per acre. This average is required by the Metropolitan Council who owns the Blue Lake Wastewater Treatment Plant which is where all of Prior Lake’s wastewater runs.
But the downside to private streets, Wedel said, is that they must be maintained by property owners.
After talking with multiple HOA’s within the city, Deerfield HOA is the only one city staff has found that has been collecting for future street replacement.
According to Wedel, other HOA’s said they plan on conducting their own internal assessment, assessing residents with a lump sum upfront cost.
“That’s been interesting because I would have hoped more HOA’s were reserving for the replacement of their streets,” Wedel said. “The thought was if they did the surcharge they could reduce their HOA dues accordingly knowing that the city is now reserving money for the eventual replacement of the street.”
The council asked how other cities addressed the replacement of private streets and Wedel said Prior Lake is at the forefront. The only city he was aware of that had already addressed private street replacement was Chanhassen, who deemed utilities under private streets public utilities so any maintenance and replacement is the complete responsibility of the HOA or property owner.
Councilmember Annette Thompson suggested the city give private street residents various options such as the proposed surcharge, entering into an agreement with the city stating they will cover the costs when the time comes or that the HOA would do an inside assessment of its residents should the street need to be replaced.
While these may be good options, managing separate agreements with each HOA can be difficult to track especially in 50 years when some of the streets need to be replaced, Wedel said. Though having an agreement with Deerfield HOA may be something to consider because it’s the largest association in the city, representing three of the 10.5 miles of private streets, he added.
Other options mentioned during the meeting included calculating the surcharge without the Deerfield properties if they entered into a separate agreement; looking at funding for just the 2.5 miles of streets that will need to be replaced in the near future and coming up with a different financial model for the streets that won't need to be replaced for another 30 odd years; and possibly entering into agreements with only the three largest HOA’s.
A public hearing on the proposed surcharge was planned for Nov. 2, so that it could be adopted with the city’s annual fee schedule, but more time for conversation is needed, the council and staff agreed.
“This year specifically with COVID and [with] our inability to hold public information meetings, to have people come in and ask about the surcharge and talk through this in the normal channels rather than just notices in the mail and website, I feel like there's more communication that needs to happen,” Wedel said. “I would also say that there are still a number of HOA’s I would still like to work through these various options with.
Rather than making a decision at the Nov. 2 meeting, the council agreed to postpone the implementation of the surcharge.
“Hopefully COVID ends at some point so we can have some more meaningful meetings with our residents and then bring it back next year,” Wedel said. "The only downfall to that would be that's one year less of us collecting this fee ... I think in my opinion that's worth the cost to make sure we’re getting the input, we're having the conversations and we have all the information for this council to make an informed decision on moving this forward or not.”
More information on the proposed private street utility surcharge can be found on the FAQ on cityofpriorlake.com.