Prior Lake-Savage Area School officials confirmed that a protest will be taking place at the high school Thursday afternoon in the wake of a viral video that started circulating on social media Tuesday allegedly involving a Prior Lake High School student directing racial slurs towards another student.
High school students were dismissed from class around 12:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11.
In another letter sent to PLHS staff and families on Wednesday, Superintendent Teri Staloch and Principal John Bezek provided an update on the situation.
"We know there were many unfounded rumors swirling around today. Rest assured, students were safe, learning and cared for by our staff," the letter stated. "As an extra safety measure, two additional Savage police officers were on campus today to support students and staff."
The school administrators said PLHS counselors and staff are continuing to create extra space as needed for students to talk about the video.
"In various forums, we discussed ways in which we as a learning community can respectfully listen to one another, create safe spaces and heal moving forward," Staloch and Bezek stated. "Our immediate concern is the health and well-being of our students. We take the ramifications of the video very seriously and know there is much we can continue to do in the days, weeks and months ahead to ensure we are making our school a safe and respectful place."
SMSC STATEMENT
The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community issued a statement on Facebook Wednesday, saying that the video involved "a minor in our Community using racist and harmful language."
“The SMSC fully condemns these comments,” the statement read.
“As a tribal nation, we are acutely aware of the destructive nature of racist thoughts and acts,” the SMSC stated. “Our ancestors suffered from racist and genocidal government policies and acts for over two hundred years. We are still subjected to anti-Indian racism today. We are talking with our youth about our history and the genuine harm racist beliefs and comments cause.”
Threats against the safety of SMSC members are being investigated by the Prior Lake Police Department, according to the SMSC statement.
“Some members in our Community have been incorrectly identified as being immediate family members of the minor in this video,” the SMSC wrote. “They have received significant threats against their safety. These threats and perpetuation of hate must stop.”
On Thursday, SMSC canceled its CommUNITY Day event, scheduled for Saturday. “In light of recent events, we believe canceling this event is the best way to ensure the safety and well-being of our tribe and broader community,” stated a Facebook post.
LOOKING AHEAD
According to the letter, the investigation of the students' action remain underway. The Savage Police Department is currently working with school administrators on the matter.
Prior Lake High School officials say Savage police officers were at the high school Wednesday, Nov. 10, as an extra safety measure. Savage police officers are on scene at the campus again as a safety precaution.
A GoFundMe, which was widely shared by civil rights activist and journalist Shaun King, has currently raised over $75,000.
Updated 4:20 p.m. Thursday