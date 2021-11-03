A Halloween night incident in Prior Lake left one juvenile injured in Lakefront Park, according to a Nov. 2 press release from the Prior Lake Police Department.
"As Chief of Police, I am saddened by what happened in our community Sunday night," Police Chief Steve Frazer said in the press release. "Our thoughts are with the victim and his family as he recovers from this tragic incident."
At 9 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31, police responded to multiple 911 calls about a fight taking place at Lakefront Park Pavilion. There was also a report of someone with a gun, the press release states.
Police arrived on-scene to discover "a large altercation" inside and outside the pavilion.
"Many individuals fled the area on foot as officers arrived," the press release states.
Hours later, police learned that a boy from Rosemount sustained a significant head injury and was transported to a hospital in a private vehicle. The initial investigation indicates no shots were fired during the altercation, though police say a firearm may have been displayed.
"There is no tolerance for this type of behavior in Prior Lake, and investigators are working diligently to find those responsible for this gathering and hold them accountable," Frazer said. "I want to assure all members of this community that the police department is committed to maintaining safety and protecting our valued public spaces here in Prior Lake."
No further details are available at this time, the press release states.
If you were in the area and observed anything suspicious, or if you have information about this incident, you can call the Prior Lake Police Department at 952-440-3555.