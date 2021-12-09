At least one driver is in critical condition following a multi-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday, Dec. 1, at the intersection of Texas Avenue (CR27) and Eagle Creek Avenue (CR21) in Credit River.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office reported that a black 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV was traveling eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck the driver’s side door of a silver 2016 Jeep Compass that was travelling northbound on Texas Avenue.
The collision then caused the Jeep Compass to spin and hit a black 2012 Ford Escape SUV that was westbound on Eagle Creek Avenue and was stopped at a red light. The Ford Escape was then pushed into a black 2017 Dodge Durango that was stopped at the red light, according to a press release from the sheriff's office.
According to Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen, the driver of the Lincoln MKX has been identified as Margaret Ann Podominick, 57, of Lakeville who was transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries.
The driver of the Jeep Compass was identified as Callie Christine Stone, 26, of Le Center and was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries where she was currently in critical condition. It took emergency crews two hours to extract Stone from the vehicle at the scene, according to the GoFundMe set up for Stone.
The driver of the Ford Escape SUV was identified as Tatiana Marina Johnson, 35, of Prior Lake where she was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee. The driver of the Dodge Durango was identified as Hayley Besser, 24, of New Prague and was also transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries. There was an infant passenger in the Dodge Durango who was buckled in a car seat with unknown injuries and picked up by a parent from the scene, according to Hennen.
The occupants of all vehicles involved were all wearing their seatbelts. At this time, it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office stated.
Hennen said in addition to the investigation, the Minnesota State Patrol will complete a reconstruction report which can take 2 to 3 months to receive. Once it reviews the case the Scott County Attorney's Office will determine if charges will be filed.
The sheriff's office was assisted in responding to the incident by the Prior Lake Police Department, Prior Lake Fire Department, ALF Ambulance, Allina Ambulance and Life Link Medical Flight helicopter.