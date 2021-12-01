Four people were transported to the hospital following a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Texas Avenue (CR27) and Eagle Creek Avenue (CR21) in Credit River.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch received the crash report involving a black 2014 Lincoln MKX SUV and a silver 2016 Jeep Compass SUV at approximately 9:50 a.m., according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
Following their initial investigation, the sheriff's office said the black Lincoln MKX SUV was traveling eastbound on Eagle Creek Avenue when it struck the driver’s side door of the silver Jeep Compass that was travelling northbound on Texas Avenue.
The collision caused the Jeep Compass to spin and hit a black 2012 Ford Escape SUV that was westbound on Eagle Creek Avenue and stopped at the red light. The Ford Escape was then pushed into a black 2017 Dodge Durango that was stopped at the red light, according to the sheriff's office.
The driver of the Lincoln MKX, identified as a 57-year old Lakeville woman, was transported by ambulance to Hennepin County Medical Center with unknown injuries, the press release states. The driver of the Jeep Compass, a 26-year old Le Center woman, was airlifted to Hennepin County Medical Center with serious injuries.
The driver of the Ford Escape SUV, a 35-year old Prior Lake woman, was transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center in Shakopee while the driver of the Dodge Durango, a 24-year old New Prague woman, was also transported by ambulance to St. Francis Medical Center with unknown injuries.
There was an infant male passenger in the Dodge Durango who was buckled in a car seat with unknown injuries and picked up by a parent at the scene.
The occupants of all vehicles involved were all wearing their seatbelts. At this time, it has not been determined if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office states.
The sheriff's office was assisted in responding to the incident by the Prior Lake Police Department, Prior Lake Fire Department, ALF Ambulance, Allina Ambulance and Life Link Medical Flight helicopter.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota State Patrol are investigating this crash.