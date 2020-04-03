An Eagan man and Prior Lake boy died in the April 1 crash on Scott County Highway 21, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner announced Friday.
Wycliff Mose Chacha, 36, was driving when he and his passenger, 11-year-old Maxwell Araka Chacha, both died from multiple blunt-force injuries, the examiner's office said. The Scott County Sheriff's Office investigation continues.
The vehicle was going eastbound on 21 when it struck a freight truck turning south onto Natchez Avenue from the westbound turning lane, according to a previous Scott County news release.
A juvenile male in the Chacha vehicle's backseat was transported to Children's Hospital in Minneapolis; the county hasn't identified him. The freight truck driver, a Maplewood man, had no serious injuries.