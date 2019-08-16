The Scott County Attorneys Office filed two misdemeanor charges of domestic assault and one felony charge of domestic assault by strangulation against Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante early Friday, Aug. 16.
Plante, 36, spent the night in the Scott County Jail following his arrest by the county sheriff's office Wednesday evening. He was scheduled for a bail hearing Friday morning.
The Sheriff's Office met with Plante's wife on Wednesday after she called to report an altercation with her husband from earlier that morning, according to the probable cause document.
She told police she had been working out with Plante at home when an argument broke out over Plante's phone. The probable cause document states Plante grabbed her and "put his arm around her neck from behind and began to squeeze her neck," preventing her from being able to breathe or speak.
The woman then reported that she was thrown to the floor and pinned down by Plante. Her neck was red and marked, police say.
The case will be handled by the Carver County Attorney's Office to avoid any appearance of conflict of interest, the city announced in a Friday news release.
The City Council will hold a special meeting at 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 19, to discuss the case. Assistant City Manager Lori Olson will assume Plante’s duties for now.
“The city recognizes that our government is dependent upon our citizens having the trust and confidence in their public employees," Mayor Kirt Briggs said in a written statement. "The public rightfully expects that our city employees will conduct themselves in a way that does not undermine the public’s trust.”
Plante stepped into the city manager role in February after Frank Boyles retired. He was selected by DDA Human Resources, a consulting firmed hired by the city, as one of the top candidates for the position. The firm's services cost $18,000.
He studied law before becoming a county attorney for Hubbard and Wabasha counties and then county administrator at Wabasha County.
The council later approved a contract with Plante in December that included a $140,000 annual salary, a $450 monthly car allowance and a reimbursement of up to $10,000 if Plante relocated to Prior Lake. Plante moved to the city last winter.