A family home in Prior Lake is a total loss after a fire broke out around noon on Monday.
Occupants were inside the home when the fire started but everyone evacuated safely after being alerted by a neighbor, according to Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus.
"The house is a total loss and they are displaced so they are being assisted by other family members," Steinhaus said.
A preliminary investigation indicates the fire started on the outside of the house near a lower deck, according to Steinhaus. Windy conditions and nearby propane tanks on the home's lower deck played a role in the fire's severity, he added.
The official cause of the fire will be determined by the State Fire Marshal's Office.
Steinhaus arrived on scene in the 5800 block of Shannon Trail moments before the fire reached the propane tanks. Once it did, the flames spread quickly to the home's upper deck, siding and interior.
"We went from being okay to not okay in a matter of seconds when those tanks went," he said.
Firefighters had the flames under control in approximately 15 minutes, according to Steinhaus, but responders remained on-scene for roughly two hours.
Fire crews from Savage, Shakopee and Mdewakanton Public Safety assisted with the response.
"There were no injuries to anybody, thankfully," Steinhaus said.
A GoFundMe fundraiser organized by Romeo Seirey of Prior Lake states a family of 11 was displaced by the fire.
"We are homeless with nothing," the fundraising page reads. "We have to start over from scratch, so anything and everything is greatly appreciated."
On Tuesday, roughly $8,000 had been raised on the fundraising page on behalf of Sengphachanh Souvannavong.