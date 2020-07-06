A picnic shelter at Sunset Hills Park in Prior Lake is a total loss after a fire broke out early Sunday morning.
The Prior Lake Fire Department responded to the park shortly before 2 a.m. and remained on scene for approximately one hour, according to Prior Lake Fire Chief Rick Steinhaus.
The fire is under investigation by the Prior Lake police and fire departments and the state fire marshal's office.
"I'm not in a position to call it anything other than 'under investigation,'" Steinhaus said when asked if arson or fireworks are a suspected cause, or if they've been otherwise ruled-out.
Last month, a suspected arson fire destroyed the playground at Savage Community Park shortly after 1 a.m. The incident remains under investigation.