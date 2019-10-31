Former Prior Lake City Manager Michael Plante pleaded guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault on Thursday.
The Scott County Attorney’s Office filed charges against Plante, 36, on Aug. 16 for two misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and one felony count of domestic assault by strangulation. The case was later transferred to the Carver County Attorney’s Office to avoid a conflict of interest.
Plante was fired by the Prior Lake City Council in late August following news of the allegations against him and his arrest.
Court records indicated that Plante will be sentenced on Feb. 3.