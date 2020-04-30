A 19-year-old man who pleaded guilty to raping a student at Prior Lake High School in October 2018 was sentenced to 41 months in prison April 30 in Scott County District Court.
Ramero Carmelino Robbins-Tyler under the sentencing will serve at least 27 of those months in prison and just over 13 months on supervised release.
The nearly two years Robbins-Tyler has already spent at the Scott County Jail and the Dakota County Juvenile Services Center will count towards his sentence, meaning he will spend the next five months at the St. Cloud Correctional Facility. The remaining 13 months of his sentence will be on supervised release.
Investigators said Robbins-Tyler cornered a 15-year-old student in a music room and raped her for several minutes before another student entered the room, according to his detention order.
“Girls and women are not objects. They’re not there for you. You can’t take what you want,” County Judge Christian Wilton said at the sentencing, which took place in the basement of the Scott County Jail. “What you have to understand now is that you have a history of this. This victim … did nothing wrong. And she did not deserve what you did to her.”
The victim and her family watched the sentencing on a video call. Robbins-Tyler’s mother sat quietly on one of six chairs provided for observers.
The victim’s mother, who gave an impact statement on behalf of the victim, said the victim has since suffered from severe mental health issues and no longer trusts the men in her life.
Robbins-Tyler’s guilty plea came several months after Wilton decided to certify Robbins-Tyler as an adult, moving the case out of juvenile court.
The defense attorney for Robbins-Tyler filed documents in August saying the defense would claim consent. In response, prosecuting attorneys asked the judge to allow them to use a previous criminal sexual assault involving Robbins-Tyler in their case and push for aggravating sentencing.
According to court documents, Robbins-Tyler “previously admitted to committing fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct by initiating sexual contact” with another minor “without her permission” in October 2016. Robbins-Tyler was 14 at the time, and the victim was 13.
The prosecution called both assaults “markedly similar,” including by isolating the victims. The previous assault was handled in juvenile court and therefore not accessible to the public.