The former Prior Lake High School student accused of secretly photographing and filming women and children in the bathrooms of Prior Lake schools has pleaded guilty.
The now 18-year-old defendant entered a guilty plea on Monday to two felony charges for possession of child pornography and 10 felony charges for interference with the privacy of a minor. The plea was part of a deal between the defense and Scott County Attorney's office.
Under the agreement the man was sentenced to 46 months in prison and five years of conditional release. The prison sentence will only be applied if the man violates the terms of his juvenile probation before his 21st birthday.
In exchange for the sentence, "the state agreed that it would not amend this petition to include additional charges regarding the current alleged conduct," according to a Scott County District Court order.
The plea deal requires the man to also "make an appropriate apology to the victims" and that he submit a DNA sample and register as a predatory offender.
In October, District Judge Christian Wilton ruled against treating the defendant as an adult.
Instead the defendant received an extended juvenile jurisdiction, meaning his case is handled by the juvenile court system until he turns 21. Southwest News Media generally doesn't identify juvenile defendants.
Police said a Hidden Oaks Middle School staff member in January 2019 found a male taking photos of females in the women’s bathroom. The defendant eventually admitted he had been filming in the middle school restroom and said he had created similar videos at the high school previously.
Investigators identified at least 33 victims ranging from 10 to 44 years old; the charges relate to actions against 10 girls only. The alleged offenses span Prior Lake, Savage and Lakeville, according to court documents.