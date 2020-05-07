A high-risk sex offender has moved to Prior Lake, police announced Thursday.
Anthony Michael Bishop, 49, a level 3 predatory offender, notified the Prior Lake Police Department on April 24 that he had moved to Five Hawks Avenue Southeast and Priorwood Street South, according to the Minnesota Department of Corrections.
Under state statute, law enforcement agencies are required to make "a good faith effort" to notify the community within 14 days of receiving a confirmed address of an offender from the state. Level 3 offenders are considered at high risk of reoffending.
Police Chief Steve said the department chose to film and distribute a Youtube video instead of hosting a public meeting due to restrictions on public gatherings because of the coronavirus.
Bishop was convicted in 1991 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct after sexually assaulting an adult female in Hennepin County, Corrections Community Notification Coordinator Brad VanderVegt said in the video.
Bishop reportedly met the victim through a party at her home and later returned and forced his way into the home using a knife and threats. Bishop received a 122-month sentence that he served at the Minnesota Correctional Facility in St. Cloud.
Since his release from prison, Bishop has been convicted of two separate instances of knowingly violating his registration requirement as a predatory offender and one instance of failing to register. Each failure to register is a felony.
In the last instance, Bishop was charged in Ramsey County Court in 2018 with knowingly violating his registration requirement. Bishop pleaded guilty in March and was convicted of the offense after the court issued several warrants for failed court appearances.
Bishop's sentencing on that charge was set for May but has been delayed indefinitely by the pandemic.
The minimum sentence for failure to register is a year and a day in prison, and the maximum sentence is five years in prison, a fine of $10,000 or both.
According to state court records, Bishop has also been convicted of:
- One count of first-degree burglary in Hennepin County in 1989.
- One county of felony theft in Dakota County in 2009.
- One county of felony fifth-degree possession of marijuana in Ramsey County in 2017.
Frazer said the department will continue to check on Bishop as "the law prescribes" until he no longer lives here.
"I think he's trying to be compliant right now," Frazer said. "Obviously he came in and told us he was living at this address, which is always a good place to start."
Frazer said that while the pandemic has impacted the department's ability to host an in-person notification meeting, it would not impact the day to day business of the department — including predatory offender checks.