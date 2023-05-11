Anwar Abdullahi Ali

A New Brighton man is facing four charges after he was allegedly involved in a domestic assault incident involving a weapon in Prior Lake on Sunday, May 7.

Charges were filed in Scott County on Tuesday for Anwar Abdullahi Ali, 32, who was charged with three felonies including terroristic threats with a reckless disregard risk; fleeing in a motor vehicle; intentional discharge of a firearm, endangering safety; and a gross misdemeanor of carrying a pistol without a permit in a public place. He could face up to five years in prison for the terroristic threats and firearm discharge charges, if convicted.

