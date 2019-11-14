The Scott County Attorney's Office has charged a Minneapolis man with felony burglary, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor possession of hypodermic needles after police said he broke into a home and spent almost 6 hours there before being discovered by Prior Lake Police.
Charles Andrew Hilliard, 43, broke into a home in the 16000 block of Lakeside Avenue on Nov. 9 and showered, slept in the owners' bed, ate their food and took a collection of their jewelry and car keys, according to a criminal complaint filed that day.
The complaint states Hilliard has a substantial list of previous convictions, including several felony first-degree aggravated robberies in 1998 and 2007 and second-degree aggravated robbery in 2007, all in Hennepin County.
Police said they were searching the home following a call from the owner's mother about a suspicious vehicle in front of the residence when they found Hilliard exiting a bedroom. Hilliard initially claimed that his parents lived at the residence.
A search of the man and his car revealed several pieces of jewelry, hypodermic needles, multiple key fobs for the owners' cars and two watches.
The owners later told police t looked like Hilliard slept in their bed, used the shower, removed all the family photos from the wall and put them in a linen closet, taken medication and stolen a wedding ring.
Police said they recovered the wedding ring and a watch belonging to the owners' son when Hilliard was booked into the Scott County Jail.