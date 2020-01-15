Police are searching for a 40-year-old Minneapolis man who fled police during a traffic stop in Savage last week.According to Prior Lake Police, an officer noticed a driver speeding and driving without a license plate light around 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9. When the officer pulled the driver over, the man said he didn’t have a driver’s license but provided his name.The officer found a felony Scott County warrant for the man that was issued the day before the stop for failure to appear for a 2018 felony third-degree drug charge.When the officer asked the driver to step out of the car, the driver fled the scene, according to the department. A short time later police received a call from the car’s two passengers reporting they had been left by the driver at a second location in Savage and wanted to turn themselves in.The department continued to search for the man with the help of a Bloomington Police Department K-9 unit and the Savage and Burnsville police departments but were unable to locate him.Prior Lake Police said they have asked the Scott County Attorney’s Office to consider filing felony charges for fleeing an officer and a petty misdemeanor for driving without a license plate light against the man.