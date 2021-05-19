Three juveniles sustained "significant injuries" after a vehicle crashed into a bridge in Prior Lake late Tuesday evening, according to the Prior Lake Police Department.
Police say all five of the vehicle's occupants were between the ages of 12 and 14.
Responders were called to the crash near County Road 21 and Quincy Street shortly before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18.
"Officers found one vehicle had left the roadway and impacted a bridge before falling over the bridge railing," Prior Lake police wrote in a statement.
Three of the occupants were transported by ambulance with significant injuries, police stated. The crash remains under investigation.