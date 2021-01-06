The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 21 to Jan. 5. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
Assault
Jan. 4: Police responded to a report of an altercation at Mystic Lake Casino in which an involved party threatened to shoot another guest. The 41-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested for terroristic threats, fifth-degree assault-fear and disorderly conduct.
Criminal traffic
Dec. 24: A 35-year-old Burnsville man was arrested for third-degree driving while intoxicated after Mystic Lake Casino security notified police of the intoxicated male leaving the casino. Police conducted a traffic stop where the male failed field sobriety tests and had a blood alcohol content level of .20.
Disturbance
Dec. 21: A male at Mystic Lake Casino became aggressive when he was asked by staff to remove his mask for identification purposes. The male left and was cited for disorderly conduct.
Fraud
Dec. 28: A fraudulent check was used to purchase an $800 chainsaw from a business on Main Avenue. There are no suspects.
Gambling
Jan 2: Two underage individuals were found on the gaming floor at Mystic Lake Casino. They were cited for gambling underage.
Stolen property
Dec. 27: Police received a report of an unknown person knocking on the door of a residence on Brewer Drive. Police arrived on scene and located a 24-year-old Minneapolis woman in a stolen vehicle. She was arrested for felony receiving stolen property and Hennepin County warrants for felony receiving stolen property and property damage.
Dec. 28: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle displaying only one license plate. During the stop they found the vehicle was stolen and located illegal narcotics. The driver, a 36-year-old St. Paul woman, was arrested for receiving stolen property-motor vehicle, third-degree possession of methamphetamine, fourth-degree possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of a small amount of marijuana in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper display of registration.
Dec. 30: During a traffic stop, officers located property stolen from Plymouth and illegal narcotics. One of the individuals involved was hospitalized and the other a 36-year-old Hastings male was arrested for fifth-degree possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. Officers are working with Plymouth police on investigating the stolen property.
Theft
Dec. 21: Theft of a wallet containing $1,000 from Mystic Lake Casino. Police are trying to make contact with the suspect.
Dec. 22: A business reported that a license plate was stolen off of a company vehicle. The license plate was then used in a gas drive-off theft in Savage.
Jan. 3: Officers received a report of a male stealing a carton of Newport cigarettes valued at $105 from a convenience store and running out. No suspects.