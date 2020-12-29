The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Dec. 8-21. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
AssaultDec. 19: Mystic Lake Casino Security asked a disruptive woman to leave the property. As her group of friends tried to get her to exit the casino, she ran back at a security officer and struck him in the face breaking his glasses. She was cited with disorderly conduct, fifth degree assault-bodily harm and criminal damage to property.
Criminal trafficDec. 8: An officer observed multiple traffic violations by a vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver did not have a license or proof of insurance and was cited for both.
DisturbanceDec. 12: A group of women became argumentative and uncooperative when asked to wear their masks in Mystic Lake Casino and were asked to leave by police.
Dec. 20: Police were called for a subject who refused to leave when asked by Mystic Lake Casino security. The subject poured a drink on a gaming machine, urinated outside the bus entrance, called an Uber and departed the property.
DrugsDec. 15: Police conducted a traffic stop for equipment violation when an officer observed suspected marijuana in plain view. During further inspection, the officer noticed the vehicle VIN didn’t match the license plate, the driver had a warrant for their arrest and police found ecstasy pills. The driver owns both the vehicles, but put the plates on the wrong cars. He will be formally charged with fifth-degree drug possession and cited for incorrect plates and driving after revocation.
Dec. 16: Officers responded to a report of subjects in a vehicle possibly using drugs. Officers searched the vehicle and found drug paraphernalia, 0.2 grams of suspected methamphetamine, $350 in counterfeit currency and possible stolen property. Suspects are being charged with possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia, hypodermic needles and counterfeit currency.
Dec. 16: A caller reported observing subjects using suspected narcotics in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle and upon searching it found cocaine. The case is being sent to the county attorney’s office for a formal review of charges.
Dec. 17: A 32-year-old Minneapolis woman who was intoxicated began arguing with Mystic Lake Casino security when she was asked to wear a mask. She then argued with police when they arrived. During her arrest they searched her purse and found a vape pen containing marijuana concentrate. She was transported to Scott County Jail. She will be charged with obstructing the legal process with force, disorderly conduct, trespassing and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
Property damageDec. 11: A caller reported their vehicle had been hit in the Little Six Casino parking lot. Police were able make contact with the driver who was immediately confrontational and refused to provide any information including insurance information. Police mailed the driver a citation for failure to provide insurance and hit and run.
TheftDec. 8: Theft of a purse worth $1,600 from a motor vehicle. The purse contained credit cards and social security cards for the victim and her kids. A suspect was seen exiting another vehicle and entering the victim’s vehicle on surveillance footage. Police are trying to contact the suspect.
Dec. 14: Police responded to a report of an in-progress theft in which two subjects had shoplifted from a convenience store. Police made contact with the subjects in the parking lot. One subject was issued a citation for theft and both were arrested for outstanding warrants. Upon their arrest, both subjects claimed they had swallowed meth before police arrived. They were transported to the hospital, cleared, then jailed.
Dec. 15: Theft of $4,000 worth of Christmas decorations and packages from an apartment building in the 4000 block of Tower Street. No suspects.