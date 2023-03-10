The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 28 — March 7. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
March 1: A 39-year-old Prior Lake woman was cited for possession or sell small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia at 4:25 a.m. at Kestrel Village Apartments.
March 2: A 29-year-old Prior Lake woman was arrested for domestic assault at 2:30 p.m. at the 16000 block of Brunswick Avenue.
March 4: A 30-year-old Bloomington man was arrested at 10:57 p.m. at Mystic Lake Casino for felony fourth-degree drug sales, felony fifth-degree drug possession, gross misdemeanor introduce contraband into jail, misdemeanor give peace officer false name/birthdate misdemeanor trespass, warrant out of Hennepin and Dakota County.
March 6: A 30-year-old Golden Valley man was cited for theft of a slot ticket valued at $238.54 at 5:20 a.m. at Mystic Lake Casino.