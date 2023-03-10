Prior Lake police unit

A Prior Lake Police cruiser.

 Photo by Jacqueline Devine

The Prior Lake Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents Feb. 28 — March 7. The Prior Lake American doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Those accused of crimes are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DISTURBANCE

Tags

Events